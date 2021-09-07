Here’s how you can become a Dining for Charities partner business

WSLS 10 is launching a new program that we believe can help your business!

With Dining for Charities, our goal is to create a win-win-win scenario for our viewers, your business and local charities!

How can we pull that off?

Here’s how it works:

Sign up to become a Dining For Charities partner [See specifics below]. Businesses can be any retailer that will honor a strongly-valued certificate in exchange for bringing in new customers. Determine your offer and how many certificates your business will honor. Example: 200 $25 gift certificates worth $50 15% of all revenue from the sale of the certificates goes to charity. Our partner charity for this program launch is Feeding Southwest Virginia Your offer will be promoted by our charity to its user base via email blasts and will also as be featured on wsls.com After a Dining for Charities fee is applied, the remainder goes into a marketing bank that will be invested into a wsls.com marketing plan to help you further grow your business back.

In the end, you have helped feed those in need in your community, brought in new customers to your business and benefitted from a marketing campaign both thru WSLS 10 and our partner charity.

If we weren’t clear earlier, there is no out-of-pocket expense for your business.

Click here to email contact Allan Mower call 540-512-1504 to learn how to become a Dining For Charities partner business.