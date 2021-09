ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Khloe! She’s a confident cat who’s looking for someone to treat her the way she deserves.

When the 2-year-old car first arrived at the Roanoke Valley SPCA, she was timid and very scared but has finally gained her confidence back.

She’s looking for her forever home, so if you’d like to adopt this spunky cat, click here to learn more about her.