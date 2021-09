Meet Checkers, a friendly fox and hound mix who is ready to be a part of your family.

He is great with children and other dogs, but shelter staff are uncertain about how he will react around cats.

This 3-year-old pup is a very happy dog and loves treats.

Brought in as a stray, staff at the Humane Society of Amherst County Adoption Center are working on getting this hound to a healthy weight.

Click here to learn more about how you can adopt Checkers.