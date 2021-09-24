Meet the son who listens to his mom no matter what

Nicole Peoples told her son Mason to keep his mask on at all times, and he did just that.

When the school photographer asked Mason to take his mask of for his school picture, Mason kept his promise to his mom to not take his mask off unless he was eating, or away from others.

Photographer: Ok, take your mask off.

Mason: My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I’m eating and far away from everybody.

Photographer: I’m sure it’s ok to take it off for your pictures.

Mason: No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on.

Photographer: Are you sure you don’t want to take it off for 2 seconds?

Mason: No Thank you, I always listen to my mom!

Photographer: Ok, say cheese!

In a Facebook post, Nicole Peoples said she should’ve been more clear about the rules for picture day, but is proud of her son for sticking to his word.

Nicole says, “Thank you for showing him that his honesty and integrity will make a big difference in this world.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for those who want to contribute to Mason’s college fund.