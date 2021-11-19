Let’s see your family photos for National Adoption Day

Saturday marks National Adoption Day, so with that in mind, we’d love to see your pictures.

Whether it’s a photo of the day you officially adopted your son or daughter, or just a family pic showing off your crew, we invite you to upload it below.

Approximately 2 million Americans are adopted — with about 150,000 adoptions happening each year, including about 50,000 through foster-care, according to this Adoption Day website.

Celebrate that cute family of yours. And thank you in advance to all who are submitting photos!