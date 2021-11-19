42º
Let’s see your family photos for National Adoption Day

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Saturday marks National Adoption Day, so with that in mind, we’d love to see your pictures.

Whether it’s a photo of the day you officially adopted your son or daughter, or just a family pic showing off your crew, we invite you to upload it below.

Approximately 2 million Americans are adopted — with about 150,000 adoptions happening each year, including about 50,000 through foster-care, according to this Adoption Day website.

Celebrate that cute family of yours. And thank you in advance to all who are submitting photos!

