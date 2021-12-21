30º
Tasty Tuesday: Patrick makes an easy and delicious casserole

Here’s an easy recipe so you can spend more time with family and less time in the kitchen this holiday season.

Patrick McKee, Anchor

Cheesy Chicken and Broccoli casserole (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Casseroles are a quick and easy way to make a good, nutritious meal, without a lot of time and effort.

Plus, there are usually leftovers, so you can get two meals, while only having to cook and clean up the kitchen once.

I found this recipe online and turn to it when I need dinner in a pinch.

I made it for dinner one night and had enough leftovers for lunch the next day.

If you’re running out of ideas of what to bring for Christmas, this might come in clutch for you!

As part of WSLS 10 Today’s morning team, Patrick McKee brings a unique set of skills to the anchor desk.

