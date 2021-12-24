Highlighting the Top 5 most-clicked Tasty Tuesday spots of 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – Coming in at number five is Legendary Eats in Lexington. Jessica Harden wanted to own a business since she was little. She and her team have gained popularity for their cryptid-themed menu names and northern-inspired sandwiches.

From the Balrog (a cheese steak) to the Jersey Devil, you won’t leave hungry at Legendary Eats.

Next up is an award-winning BBQ joint that puts a Franklin County twist on North Carolina BBQ. Buddy’s has received honors for its wings in recent years. Their sauces, some of which have local moonshine in them, are to die for!

The new location near Franklin County High School now seats 212 hungry folks ready to dive into everything from pork to chicken, brisket to ribs and all the fixings.

Third on the list is Beer 88. If you make it through 88 different beers (not in one sitting of course), you get your name on a glass. A second round of 88 earns you a tile on the ceiling.

Yao Liu, the owner of this popular Wyndhurst joint, used to own an Asian restaurant. She studied the history of burgers to get it all right. Now, she’s cranking out specials from the Mac Attack to the Hawaiian. Don’t sleep on the wings, crab rangoon or yum-yum sauce!

This year’s runner up takes the flavors of the Windy City to the Star City. Bob Walsh is the owner and namesake of Chicago Bob’s. He says Italian beef is part sandwich and part religion where he’s from. Slow-roasted, thinly-sliced and either dipped or Bob’d.

You can’t bring food from a baseball town like Chicago without incorporating the hot dog. Bursting with color and flavor, you can stop into the shop that’s conveniently located off Orange Ave.

Last but not least, a pizza that could feed a village...you guessed it...Benny Marconi’s in downtown Roanoke. The 28-inch Brooklyn-style pizza can be served by the slice or pie. It’s gained fame all across our part of Virginia.

If you can finish a whole pie, you win 280 dollars. Many try. Many fail.

