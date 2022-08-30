Clear the Shelters: Meet Polly and Paul!

Paul is a scrappy senior dog who is very friendly, and Polly is very friendly! They can be adopted separately

Meet Paul and Polly — a father and daughter duo who are both cute as can be!

This special pair is from the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Polly is a sweetheart who came to the shelter with her dad, Paul.

She is friendly and knows several basic commands, but is a little reserved.

She’s just under three years old.

Her dad, Paul, is a scrappy older doggie that is also very friendly with knowledge of basic commands.

He’s about eight years old.

We’re told the pair isn’t bonded, but it would be nice if they could go to the same home.

They’ve been at the shelter for a little over two months now.

If you’re interested, call the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center at 540-382-5795.