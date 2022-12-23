14-year-old boys spreads holiday magic to kids with toy drive

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

Teddy Pentz said he’s had one motivation in an effort to bring some holiday joy to kids.

“It feels good knowing I have a small part in their Christmas magic,” Pentz said. “It’s the greatest feeling.”

For the last three years, Pentz, a 14-year-old boy from Eustis, Florida, has conducted what’s become known as “Teddy’s Giant Heart Project.”

It’s a toy collection drive to bring kids at Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital not only toys, but smiles and Christmas cheer.

This year, Pentz hoped to collect 100 toys for the drive, but didn’t end up exactly meeting that goal.

Instead, he blew way past it.

Pentz and his mother Krista said 241 toys were collected for this year’s drive from the community through an Amazon wishlist, or people shopping for toys in person and then donating them.

The toys were dropped off to the kids at the hospital on Dec. 16.

“We filled this big green bin three times with the 16 boxes (of 241 toys) we delivered,” Krista Pentz said.

Courtesy photo. (Krista Pentz)

No doubt, it was more Christmas “magic” spread, and Teddy Pentz plans on making it an annual tradition.

“He is already looking forward to next year,” Krista Pentz said.

