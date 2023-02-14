A TikTok is going viral of a Michigan State Student who also survived Sandy Hook shooting

Police and emergency vehicles are on the scene of an active shooter situation on the campus of Michigan State University on February 13, 2023 in Lansing, Michigan. Five people were shot and the gunman still at large following the attack, according to published reports. The reports say some of the victims have life-threatening injuries. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

It’s one thing to be a survivor of one mass shooting, but ever since the shooting at Michigan State University’s campus on Monday, there are students who have now survived two mass shootings.

There are multiple students from Oxford High School, a school that had a mass shooting in late 2021, that now attend Michigan State University and had to relive the trauma and anxiety all over again.

Shockingly, there is also a student who survived the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 who also has to live through the shooting at Michigan State University. Her name is Jackie Matthews.

Matthews posted a TikTok around 1 a.m. on Tuesday explaining what she just had to go through while she was sheltering in place late Monday night. Her TikTok went viral in the matter of hours, racking up more than 1.7 million views and counting.

Many people are commenting on her TikTok that no person should have to go through this once, let alone twice. The video has over 5,000 comments and over 300,000 likes.

The 21-year-old explained that she was across the street from where the shooting happened Monday night, and how it’s “incomprehensible” that this is the second mass shooting she has had to live through.

Matthews explained she suffered an injury to her lower back while she was sheltering in place in 2012, and that injury to her lower back still flares up whenever she in a stressful situation.

She ended the video by making a plea to stopping gun violence, especially mass shootings.

“We can no longer provide just love and prayers. It needs to be legislation, it needs to be action. It’s not OK,” she said. “We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent. I’ll forever be Sandy Hook Strong; I’ll forever be Spartan Strong.”

The shooting at Sandy Hook left 26 people dead, 20 children and six adults. The shooting at Michigan State university has left three students dead, and multiple more injured.

Many people are commenting that no person should have to go through this once, let alone twice.

You can watch the TikTok below.