EASTER 🌷: Use Pin It for a chance to see your pics on TV!

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Easter, Insiders, Features, Pin It
These pups are egg-cited for Easter! (Credit: MsDa via Pin It) (WSLS)

Many families across the region will come together to celebrate Easter on April 9.

If your family is hopping along to any fun family events or heading to church together on Easter Sunday, be sure to snap a selfie, candid, or group pic and send it our way via Pin It!

Don’t know how to use Pin It? Don’t worry! Scroll to the bottom of this article for instructions.

All photos submitted to the Holidays channel in the Easter category will be featured in our Easter gallery, which you can see below!

How to use Pin It:

  • Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video,
  • Choose “Holidays” as the channel,
  • Select “Easter” as the category,
  • Include a description (optional)
  • Hit submit!

When you’ve followed these instructions, your photo will appear above! Your photo may even be chosen as our Picture of the Day on TV or featured on social media!

