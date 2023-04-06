67º

Features

Have photos of Easter egg hunts or coloring? We want to see them!

Share your photos and all the colors of Easter

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: Community, Family, Easter
Stock image. RODNAE Productions (Pexels)

With this being Holy Week leading up to Easter on Sunday for those who celebrate, there seemingly will be endless Easter egg hunts taking place in your community.

In addition, let’s not forgot about all the Easter egg coloring and decorations in households.

There figures to be a lot of smiling faces, color and clever decorations, and we want to see it!

 

This is an opportunity to share your photos and all the colors of Easter, and of course feel free to also share any special stories or meanings behind it all!

Don’t be shy and have a “hoppy” time in your Easter celebrations!

Below are some of the photos shared already:

Michelle Cherne

Easter Egg Tree, Tecumseh, MI, 10,010 eggs this year!!

0
Tecumseh
Lisa Dunn

Jaxon ready to celebrate Easter

1
Houston
MOlife

Epcot Eggstravanganza 2023

0
Bay Lake
MsDA

Foster the rescue pup ready for the Easter Bunny

0
Roanoke

Graham Media Group 2023

About the Author:

Keith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites.

email