Boy saves mother’s life by delivering his brother

Talk about brotherly love!

Keith Dunlap

Jayden Fontenot after helping his mother deliver his baby brother. (via KPRC)

The daily routine of a 10-year-old boy often doesn’t include helping deliver his mother’s baby and his little brother, but that turned to be the case in Louisiana.

Jayden Fontenot, then 10 years old, saw that his mother was on the floor of a bathroom in their home ready to deliver a baby, and there was simply no time to wait for help to arrive or to go to a hospital.

Watch the video above for how Fontenot helped, and how it turned out to be a successful delivery.

