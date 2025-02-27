Coming Spring 2025: Calling all content creators... and wanna be content creators

This spring we want to bring out the content creator in you. Have your 30 seconds of fame, you could even be featured on TV!

This April WSLS is launching ‘My Hometown’s Best’.

From pizza, to arts, to recreation, to education, to…well anything… that makes your town the best town. Use your phone to make a video telling us why you love it.

Take us around your hometown, show us all the best spots! We can’t wait to see what you will create.

Grab that phone and tell us everything that makes your hometown the BEST!

Stay tuned for all the details. My Hometown’s Best – Coming in April.