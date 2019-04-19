10 delicious recipes you'll want to make for Easter brunch

There's no better excuse to try out a new breakfast recipe than having your friends and family over for Easter Sunday brunch.

Lots of people tend to go to a buffet where they serve the same boring breakfast foods, so why not change things up this year and try some new dishes that will delight your taste buds?

From breakfast pizza to a pie filled with biscuits and gravy, we have a feeling your guests will never forget this epic brunch if you try some of these recipes.

Is there anything better than a delicious quiche on Easter morning? The best part about making a quiche is that it can feed a big group of people with not a lot of work involved. Can you imagine making individual sunny-side up eggs for 10? No way! You'll have this showstopping brunch recipe done in just an hour. Feel free to substitute any veggies you want with this one, too.

We've all had pancakes more times than we can count, but have you ever had a baked pancake?

You make normal pancake batter, but you pour it into a pan and bake it until it looks golden brown. Cut the pancakes into triangles and serve with some powdered sugar and syrup. Like the recipe above, you can add whatever kinds of fruits and nuts you want. Yum!

This is another great recipe that you can make ahead of time and then put it in the oven before all of your guests arrive for brunch. This recipe uses Hawaiian rolls because they are extra great at soaking up all that delicious milk, butter and sugar.

Who doesn't love a good slider? Amp up your favorite breakfast sandwich that you would normally get at a fast-food restaurant with this incredibly easy recipe. You'll use mini-bagels from the grocery store as the bread for this sandwich, along with bacon, cheese and eggs. We'll take all of them, please!

Have we died and gone to brunch heaven? Biscuits and gravy is a brunch staple, but the fact that this takes the iconic dish and turns it into a pie is beyond amazing. While the name of this recipe does sound slightly intimidating, the steps to making this delicious dish are pretty simple.

Some might think that breakfast food and pizza don't coexist, but this recipe would like to beg to differ.

Instead of using a traditional pizza dough, use frozen puff pastry instead, so it will have that bread feel to it. Load the pizza up with eggs, cheese, bacon and any other kinds of veggies you like. This dish will feed a crowd, and we bet your guests never would have thought they were having pizza on Easter morning.

Need something quick to throw together for Easter brunch that's also a little bit healthy? This recipe is for you.

Granted, adding the bacon takes away some of the healthier aspects, but you can always substitute it with some turkey bacon if you'd like. But you know what? It's a holiday -- keep the bacon!

Is your mouth watering yet? This dish sounds like a lot of work, but using packaged buttermilk biscuits will make it so much easier to make this recipe. You will fill up each biscuit with a chunk of cream cheese, and the orange glaze that goes on top sounds heavenly. We have a feeling your guests will be raving about this one.

Sunday funday, anyone? Easter brunch can't be complete without a classic Bloody Mary. If you're having a lot guests over, try turning your kitchen into a full Bloody Mary bar with lots of options for garnishes, such as ham, sausage, cheese, pickles, olives or whatever you have lying around.

You'll need something else to serve to your guests who decide to opt out of a Blood Mary, so try serving up a refreshing smoothie. Not only will it taste delicious, but this drink will give you protein from the cashews and nutrients from frozen cauliflower that is in it, too. Enjoy!

What recipes do you like to make for Easter Sunday brunch? Let us know in the comments below.

