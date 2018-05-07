Chick-fil-A tests new salted caramel coffee drinks in Roanoke, New River valleys

Chick-fil-A's new Salted Caramel-flavored coffee is served cold, available over ice or “frosted” – mixed with Chick-fil-A’s vanilla Icedream.

ROANOKE, Va. - You can now find Chick-fil-A's newest drinks at six area restaurants.

The Frosted Salted Caramel Coffee and Iced Frosted Caramel Coffee will be available through June.

The flavored coffee is served cold and available either over ice or frosted, meaning it is mixed with Chick-fil-A’s vanilla Icedream.

Customers have the next month to taste the new menu item and let Chick-fil-A know what they think, which will help the company decide whether the drinks will be made available at all locations sometime in the future.

Looking to try one of these drinks? They're available at the following Chick-fil-A locations:

• Chick-fil-A at Bonsack

• Chick-fil-A at Christiansburg

• Chick-fil-A at Salem

• Chick-fil-A at Southern Hill Drive

• Chick-fil-A at Valley View Mall

• Chick-fil-A at Valley View Boulevard

Chick-fil-A is also testing the drink in the Columbus, South Carolina, area.

