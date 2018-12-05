Here's how to get a Whopper at Burger King for only a penny

A man eats a Whopper during the opening of the first European Whopper Bar on June 15, 2009 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - Burger King is being quite creative in how it encourages you to download its app.

The new promotion from BK requires four steps from those looking to get a 1-cent Whopper.

First, you need to download the Burger King app to your Apple or Android device.

Next, you'll need to be within about 600 feet of a McDonald's.

Once you're there, open the app and you'll be able to order a Whopper for just $0.01.

Finally, the app will redirect you to the nearest Burger King for you to pick up your Whopper.

This offer is valid until Dec. 12.

