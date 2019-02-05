KFC debuts new Cheetos chicken sandwich in Roanoke

Fried chicken: It's a perfect match for so many other delicious foods -- mashed potatoes, biscuits and waffles, to name a few. Not to mention the sauce accompaniments. Hot sauce, gravy, honey, maple syrup, barbecue sauce ... the list goes on.

Um, did someone mention Cheetos, by any chance?

via GIPHY

You're going to want to prepare yourself for some orange-dusted fingers -- that is, if you're ready to take on KFC's new menu item, the Cheetos Sandwich. Because it's coming to town!

If you're scratching your head on this one, just know this: So are we. But the Colonel and his friends dreamed up a Cheetos and chicken combo, so here we are.

We suppose weirder pairings have been offered up into the universe.

Here's the deal: Until March 24 -- or until stores run out -- you can order the sandwich in the following cities: Greensboro and Raleigh, North Carolina; Roanoke and Richmond, Virginia and Greenville, Georgia. Lucky us!

If all goes well, it could roll out nationwide after that.

For the record, the sando consists of an extra crispy chicken filet topped with special Cheetos sauce, placed on a mayo-slathered, toasted bun with a layer of crunchy Cheetos.

You're going to have to let us know what that sauce is like.

Cheetos, by the way, previously partnered with Burger King, so while this might mark new territory for KFC, it's just another fling for the snack brand. And now that we think about it, Taco Bell is in bed with Doritos, right? This whole snack food plus fast food equation might really work.

So, how are you feeling? Hungry, ready for the Flamin' Hot version, or kind of nauseated? Drop us a line in the comments!

