National Doughnut Day 2019: All the places to snag a free one

National Doughnut Day started in 1938 as a fundraiser, with the goal of helping those in need during the Great Depression and to honor the Salvation Army "lassies" of World War I, who served doughnuts to soldiers.

Now here we are, more than 80 years later, still celebrating the "holiday."

So, where can you snag a free or discounted doughnut this Friday, June 7?

Here are some deals we can pass along. If there's anywhere we missed, email us -- and please, include a location! -- and we'd be happy to add it to this list.

Krispy Kreme: The good people at Krispy Kreme want to give away 1 million doughnuts Friday. No purchase necessary, and it’s your choice of flavor. “Help us achieve this (and) we'll have another giveaway later this month,” the doughnut giant said on social media.

Dunkin': You can get a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase Friday.

Tim Hortons: This chain doesn't so much have a deal or freebie offer, but it did decide to introduce a new doughnut Friday. Tim Hortons will debut a churro flavor, a honey cruller filled with caramel filling and topped with cinnamon sugar. Just note, the rollout will be at participating locations Friday, then debuted at the rest of its locations starting June 12, for a limited time only, according to published reports.

Walmart: Looks like someone’s trying to one-up Krispy Kreme! Walmart is trying to give away 1.2 million doughnuts Friday, so just head over to the bakery section at your nearest store and you can get one glazed doughnut for free.

Duck Donuts: Go grab a free powdered sugar, bare, or cinnamon sugar doughnut Friday. The deal is in-store only, and no purchase is necessary.

Entenmann’s: Well, Entenmann’s isn’t handing out any freebies Friday, but the company does have a cool-sounding contest going on.

From now until June 14, Entenmann’s is running the Fan Flavor Challenge & Sweepstakes in hopes of finding its next big flavor. If you win, you’ll score $5,000 and free doughnuts for an entire year. To enter, head to the sweepstakes site and create your own doughnut, picking a base, flavor, glaze and topping -- then, provide a brief summary for why you like Entenmann’s doughnuts. Be sure to come up with a creative name for your creation! The winning entry will debut during the holiday season.

Also, if you have a favorite neighborhood shop, check its social media pages. It appears many mom-and-pop-type smaller businesses are running deals, special flavors and promotions of their own.

