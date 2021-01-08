Salesforce Developer - Graham Digital

The Salesforce Developer is a key member of our development and sales organization. In addition to being responsible for developing high-performing solutions on the Salesforce platform, the Salesforce Developer will work with the development team, senior management and ad operations to perform key functions involving client and station projects.

In a typical day, new challenges and opportunities arise for our development team and their roles vary based on the projects for which they are engaged.

The Salesforce Developer is a hybrid role incorporating responsibilities as an administrator and developer both on our Salesforce instance, but also on the ad technology side with our Google Ad Manager and integrated systems. We are seeking someone with excellent technical and communication skills who can interface directly with internal stakeholders to understand their needs to build the best possible user experiences. In addition, this person will administer and manage our Salesforce instance, perform updates for the CRM and integrated tools, and developing custom reporting.

Experience in these aspects for Salesforce is a must:

Can communicate with technical and non-technical people alike, to show both technical command and functional command of what you are doing.

You’re an owner: Once something is assigned to you, it is not just a task, it is a mission, and the end goal is to deliver something great that wows our stakeholders.

You will have the opportunity to work with a variety of frameworks, and help decide which ones we use next.

Participate in development workstreams, from design through testing and deployment.

Maintain effective internal customer relations and rapport – delivering timely and relevant information with the ability to quickly identify and report project risks.

Post-delivery – assist sales teams in supporting the live application and perform handoff and knowledge transfer activities, positioning our sales teams for long-term success.

Most of all, you care about online news and the future of journalism.

The work is truly exciting and interesting and will require our Salesforce Developer to:

Work as part of a team to solve technical challenges and improve user experiences.

Administer and manage Salesforce instance including tasks such as adding/deleting users, developing custom reports, performing software updates and developing integrations.

Assist users and stakeholders in accessing both internal and external digital applications.

Work with senior management to analyze business requirements, translating those requirements in to customized solutions using the Salesforce platform.

Implement Salesforce solutions that adhere to platform best practices.

Typical Salesforce implementations include custom platform development (Apex, Lightning Components, Apps, Mobile, and Custom front ends, etc.), integrations with back office systems, and complex data migrations.

Continually improve skills, education, and certification on the Salesforce and Google Ad Manager platforms.

Qualifications

Four-year degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related discipline preferred.

Experience and training in development, customization and administration on the Salesforce Lightning platform including Apex required.

Two years of experience with Salesforce or similar CRM software required.

Two years of experience with ad technology development, ad scheduling, and ad campaign management with Google Ad Manager preferred.

A year of experience with Wide Orbit preferred.

Two years of experience with a programming language like Java, Python, Ruby, or PHP preferred.

Ability to create an interface using JavaScript, HTML and CSS.

Solid understanding of the web technology stack (i.e. headers, cookies, cross-domain restrictions, https, caching, optimization opportunities, etc.).

Solid understanding of HTML5 tags -- functions and intent.

Content Management System experience preferred.

Excellent verbal and written skills.

Ability to work collaboratively and with a team.

Ability to work with minimal supervision.

Physical Abilities

· Ability to sit for long periods.

Ability to view computer monitor for long periods.

To apply, please submit your cover letter, resume and salary requirements to jobs@grahamdigital.com for consideration.