Web Developer – Graham Digital

Do you want to work on software that will impact millions of people online? Are you innovative, imaginative and interested in creating the next generation of Internet and Mobile experiences for Local TV News stations? Graham Media Group, the parent company of WDIV/ClickOnDetroit.com, KPRC/Click2Houston.com, WPLG/Local10.com, WKMG/ClickOrlando.com, KSAT/KSAT.com and WJXT/News4Jax.com, is looking for skilled developers to build the next generation of digital interaction between people and their local TV stations.

The role

Responsible for developing new web applications and enhancing existing web applications.

Responsible for identifying and implementing methods of preventing technical problems that could cause disruption to business activities and performing systems and business function analysis in support of business areas.

Implements and maintains the smooth operation and physical design of content management systems and related databases, conducts performance tuning of indexes and databases in general, and reviews database designs and the integration of systems.

Qualifications

Four-year degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or related discipline.

At least 3 years of experience with at least one of Python, NodeJS, Javascript, Ruby, Java, or PHP.

At least 3 years of experience with HTML and CSS.

Familiarity and experience with REACT, Angular, or similar libraries.

Content Management System experience preferred.

Excellent verbal and written skills.

Ability to work collaboratively and with a team.

Ability to work with minimal supervision.

Experience with Apache HTTP and Tomcat or similar frameworks preferred.

Experience with both relational and nosql databases preferred.

Physical abilities

Ability to sit for long periods.

Ability to view computer monitor for long periods.

To apply, please submit your cover letter, resume and salary requirements to jobs@grahamdigital.com for consideration.

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, Graham Media Group will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.