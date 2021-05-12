Description

Graham Media Group is seeking an IT Broadcast Solutions Engineer with a broad background in both Information and Broadcast Technologies to lead in the support of GMG corporate infrastructure and applications. You will be part of a 24/7 on-call team that is responsible for designing and developing scalable, maintainable, highly available network architectures for both business and broadcast applications that meet GMG business objectives.

Responsibilities

Station support

WideOrbit administration and support.

AWS experience in managing networks.

Second level user support requests from Station IT departments.

Work with station staff and vendors to troubleshoot and resolve issues.

Create and maintain a variety of computer images for Windows and Mac OS systems.

Corporate support and projects

Evaluate new product versions and recommend upgrade schedules.

Test and document system behavior, performance and security.

Plan, design and implement IT-based broadcast solutions such as graphics, editing, archiving, transmission and monitoring.

Manage Active Directory, Group Polices and Logon Scripts.

Install, configure, maintain and upgrade Microsoft Windows and Linux-based server operating systems and applications.

Establish and document deployment standards and procedures for supporting applications.

Document system performance, bugs, debugging and program requirements.

Provide on-call support 24/7 as part of a scheduled rotation.

Required qualifications