Description
Graham Media Group is seeking an IT Broadcast Solutions Engineer with a broad background in both Information and Broadcast Technologies to lead in the support of GMG corporate infrastructure and applications. You will be part of a 24/7 on-call team that is responsible for designing and developing scalable, maintainable, highly available network architectures for both business and broadcast applications that meet GMG business objectives.
Responsibilities
Station support
- WideOrbit administration and support.
- AWS experience in managing networks.
- Second level user support requests from Station IT departments.
- Work with station staff and vendors to troubleshoot and resolve issues.
- Create and maintain a variety of computer images for Windows and Mac OS systems.
Corporate support and projects
- Evaluate new product versions and recommend upgrade schedules.
- Test and document system behavior, performance and security.
- Plan, design and implement IT-based broadcast solutions such as graphics, editing, archiving, transmission and monitoring.
- Manage Active Directory, Group Polices and Logon Scripts.
- Install, configure, maintain and upgrade Microsoft Windows and Linux-based server operating systems and applications.
- Establish and document deployment standards and procedures for supporting applications.
- Document system performance, bugs, debugging and program requirements.
- Provide on-call support 24/7 as part of a scheduled rotation.
Required qualifications