GMG Careers

IT Broadcast Solutions Engineer

Description

Graham Media Group is seeking an IT Broadcast Solutions Engineer with a broad background in both Information and Broadcast Technologies to lead in the support of GMG corporate infrastructure and applications. You will be part of a 24/7 on-call team that is responsible for designing and developing scalable, maintainable, highly available network architectures for both business and broadcast applications that meet GMG business objectives.

Responsibilities

Station support

  • WideOrbit administration and support.
  • AWS experience in managing networks.
  • Second level user support requests from Station IT departments.
  • Work with station staff and vendors to troubleshoot and resolve issues.
  • Create and maintain a variety of computer images for Windows and Mac OS systems.

Corporate support and projects

  • Evaluate new product versions and recommend upgrade schedules.
  • Test and document system behavior, performance and security.
  • Plan, design and implement IT-based broadcast solutions such as graphics, editing, archiving, transmission and monitoring.
  • Manage Active Directory, Group Polices and Logon Scripts.
  • Install, configure, maintain and upgrade Microsoft Windows and Linux-based server operating systems and applications.
  • Establish and document deployment standards and procedures for supporting applications.
  • Document system performance, bugs, debugging and program requirements.
  • Provide on-call support 24/7 as part of a scheduled rotation.

Required qualifications