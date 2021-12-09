The Graham Digital Internship Program is a paid program intended to augment the educational development of those studying for careers in digital media and broadcasting. The program provides structured opportunities coupled with appropriate supervision, evaluation and feedback for students enrolled in institutions of higher learning to gain experience in the day-to-day operations of the Graham Digital team.

The Graham Digital WebHub team, based in Detroit, supports and creates content for 7 news media websites across the country including ClickOnDetroit.com, Click2Houston.com, ClickOrlando.com, News4Jax.com (Jacksonville), KSAT.com (San Antonio), WSLS.com (Roanoke) and Local10.com (Miami).

The internship program offers students an exciting, ever-changing experience with a dose of independent project time to allow students a chance to develop content and projects that may interest them, as well as the community.

Students are exposed to aspects of web site content production and video production with opportunities which may include writing articles, building interactive components, and/or shooting and editing video segments or still image photo slideshows that may be posted on our web site properties.

Responsibilities:

We are looking for a reporter who can engage viewers on-air, online and through social media. You must be able to multi-task and meet deadlines. We want a team player who has excellent news judgment and the ability to problem solve. Candidates should have strong live reporting skills. You need to be a creative story teller and writer.

We are looking for someone who can generate and develop sources to help cultivate their own story ideas.

Qualifications:

Participants must be at least 18 years of age.

Participants must be enrolled in an accredited college or university and classified as at least a “sophomore” status when internship begins.

Participants must be majoring in some field having relationship to broadcasting, journalism, media, communications, or a station’s operations.

Participants must be eligible to earn academic course credits or their equivalent (such as a Master’s Thesis) for the internship.

Participants must be available to work no more than 20 hours per week during the specified term with schedules that may include weekends or evenings.

Terms:

Summer - May through mid-August

Fall - September-December

Winter - January-April

Download: Internship Application

To apply, please send resume via email to:

Mike Katona

Director of Digital Operations

mkatona@grahammedia.com

As a condition of employment, you must be able to show proof that you are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on your first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

GMG/Station is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG/Station will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.