12-year-old girl with autoimmune disease creates teddy bear to hide IV bag

FAIRFIELD, Conn. - A 12-year-old girl with an autoimmune disease has invented a way to make an IV pole look less intimidating.

For many children, including Ella Casano, all of the tubing and medical equipment attached to an IV pole can be scary.

That's why Ella decided to invent Medi Teddy, a "stuffed animal pouch that covers and conceals an IV bag."

Ella was diagnosed with idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, or ITP, so every eight weeks she has to spend a day at an outpatient clinic getting infusions.

"When I had my first infusion, I was surprised and a little bit intimidated by the look of the amount of tubing and medical equipment on my IV pole," Ella wrote on her website. "As I saw more and more children experiencing the same feelings, I became more interested in creating a friendlier experience for young IV patients, so I created Medi Teddy."

Medi Teddy has a mesh back so doctors and nurses can still check on the fluid or medication inside the IV bag.

To learn more, visit the Medi Teddy website.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.