Possible case of coronavirus being treated at Duke University Hospital

DURHAM, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is investigating a possible case of the coronavirus.

A news release Friday said a man with mild respiratory symptoms arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Thursday after traveling to Wuhan City, China, where the coronavirus originated.

As of Friday, the man was in good condition and being treated in isolation at Duke University Hospital.

“Although it is unlikely that this person was infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus, we are conducting testing out of an abundance of caution,” North Carolina state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said in the news release.

According to the release, the man had no close contact with anyone at the airport and wore a mask while he was there.

People traveling to Wuhan City and who develop a fever or respiratory symptoms within 14 days of visiting the city should contact their doctor immediately.