Roanoke Valley seeing an increase in coronavirus outbreaks

ROANOKE, Va – The Virginia Department of Health is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 outbreaks in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

There are a total of 12 outbreaks in the area the health districts oversee, five of them are in local businesses.

Dr. Molly O’Dell with the health department said her team continues to host large testing sites; however, fewer people seem to be coming.

“We usually prepare to do 100 and I think 40-some was the largest event we did last week,” recalled O’Dell.

Roanoke County, Botetourt County, Alleghany County and Craig County, as well as the cities of Salem and Covington make up the Alleghany Health District.

The health districts will have a free testing site Wednesday from 4-6 pm at the Vinton War Memorial.