Abbott warns that some of its blood sugar monitors may need replacement due to incorrect readings

This image provided by Abbott shows how to identify the lot or serial number on a FreeStyle Libre 3 glucose monitors to determine whether the sensor inside is one of those being recalled by the company, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The medical device maker said some sensors on its FreeStyle Libre 3 system may incorrectly report high blood sugar levels, prompting patients to take insulin when they dont need it. (Abbott via AP)

Abbott is warning that sensors on some of its blood sugar monitoring systems may need to be replaced to prevent inaccurate readings.

Testing showed that some sensors on the FreeStyle Libre 3 system may incorrectly report high blood sugar levels, the medical device maker said Thursday. An inaccurate high blood sugar reading can prompt patients to take insulin when they don’t need it.

Recommended Videos

The devices were distributed in the first half of May in the United States. Abbott estimates that less then 1% of U.S. users are affected.

Customers who live outside the country or use other versions of its FreeStyle Libre system are not affected, the company said.

The continuous glucose monitoring system uses a sensor, a reader and an app to help people with diabetes check their blood sugar without having to draw drops of blood from their fingers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first approved the Abbott devices in 2017.

Abbott said it will replace the sensors at no charge. The company said people should check its website to confirm whether their sensor is affected. The sensor came from these three lot numbers, the company said: T60001948, T60001966, T60001969.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.