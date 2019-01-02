A look at area hospitals' prices as new law forces them to publish list

ROANOKE, Va. - A new federal rule requiring hospitals to list online how much their services cost took effect this week.

The law aims to give patients more information about what they're paying for and help them shop around for the best provider.

The new price lists -- known as chargemasters -- are required to be listed on the hospital's websites.

They list hundreds, sometime even thousands, of items in a spreadsheet along with their prices.

Included are items such as medicines and certain procedures like CT scans.

It's important to note, however, that these lists are only an estimate of costs.

Not only can prices fluctuate, but they can vary from person to person depending on the specific medical needs that a patient may require as well as what types of insurance they may have.

So this is a lot to sort through and patients need to know that most likely they will end up paying less than what's listed.

Below are the prices for certain hospitals in our region:

Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital

Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

Carilion Giles Community Hospital

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital

LewisGale Hospital Alleghany

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski

LewisGale Medical Center

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital

Sovah Health - Danville

Sovah Health - Martinsville

Twin County Regional Healthcare

Wythe County Community Hospital

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.