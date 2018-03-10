Babies who look like dad are healthier, study says

Moms may not be too excited about this news, but babies who look like dad may be a good thing.

KSAT reports that a new study by faculty from Binghamton University states that infants who resemble their father at birth are more likely to spend time together with their father and, in turn, be healthier when they reach their first birthday.

Men who took part in the study spent an average of 2.5 more days per month with their babies than fathers who didn't resemble their offspring, according to the study.

"Those fathers that perceive the baby's resemblance to them are more certain the baby is theirs, and thus spend more time with the baby," research professor of economics at Binghamton University Solomon Polachek said.

