Centra adds visitation restrictions; cites strong flu season

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Centra has placed temporary restrictions on its visitation policy.

The changes are designed to protect patients from the flu and other infectious diseases, according to Centra.

Below are the restrictions now in place:

Visitation to patient care areas is restricted to healthy adults,18 years and older

We ask that you do not visit if you are sick, have a fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache, muscle or joint pain

Please, no more than two visitors at a time per patient room

Children may not be left unattended

Centra plans to lift these temporary restrictions once the flu season has declined.​

