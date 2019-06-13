Consumers are concerned after new round of tests find weedkiller in cereal

FreeImages.com/Peter Galbraith

ROANOKE, Va. - More testing has uncovered weedkiller in foods from companies including General Mills, according to the Environmental Working Group.

Glyphosate, a supposedly cancerous causing ingredient found in the weedkiller Roundup, was detected in numerous samples of popular food items in the EWG study.

The herbocide is used as a weedkiller on genetically modified foods. It is sprayed on oats before harvesting to dry the food out.

For this reason, General Mills has admitted that pesticide residue can potentially make its way into its food products.

Cheerios and Nature Valley products are both affected.

The only way to avoid affecting foods is to use oats from farmers who do not use glyphosate.

More than $2 billion was paid by Monsanto last month in a court case over a couple getting cancer from long-term exposure to the herbicide. Although the testing has uncovered the weedkiller in foods, researchers and agencies around the world are unsure if it does cause cancer.

Over 236,000 people have signed a petition calling food companies to take action and protect customers.

