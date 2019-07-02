Experts say about half a million kids have elevated levels of lead in blood

An estimated half a million kids in the U.S. have elevated levels of lead in their blood, primarily from the pipes and paint in their own homes.

Health experts warn about risks associated with lead poisoning, which can include the nervous system and brain damage.

New research suggests that even a small amount of lead in the blood can contribute to behavior problems in kids and a decline in academic progress.

"They're more likely to have disciplinary problems in school. it was very striking that for every microgram of lead additional, you would see a step up in the level of problems," said Janet Currie.

Currie has some tips.

If your home was built before 1978, it likely has lead-based paint and should be removed by a contractor and covered with fresh paint. Use a filter to remove lead particles from tap water, and don't plant vegetables against the outside of the house because there might be lead in the soil. Instead, build a raised bed, with new soil.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.