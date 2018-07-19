Health officials discourage swimming in parts of Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Short-term swimming advisories have been put into effect in sections of North Myrtle Beach due to high bacteria levels.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control says that the impacted areas include 200 feet above and below the following areas:

16th Avenue North

3rd Avenue North

17th Avenue South

While it is safe to wade into the water, collect shells and fish within the affected areas, swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

