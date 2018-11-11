Lowcountry victim first to die from flu this season in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina has seen its first flu-related death this season.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed the death on Thursday.

The Greenville News reports that the victim was from the Lowcountry region. A statement from the health department said the death was the first lab-confirmed influenza-related death of the season.

Dr. Lilian Peake, DHEC's director of public health, said in the statement the death highlights the importance of getting the flu vaccine.

