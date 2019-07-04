Police give warning on celebratory gunfire at 4th of July celebrations

ROANOKE, Va. - What goes up, must come down.

A warning from police about celebratory gunfire. It's too often a problem during July 4th celebrations.

Not only is it dangerous, but it's also illegal. Police say sometimes bullets can travel over a mile, and can end up in homes, buildings or much worse.

Six years ago 7-year-old Brendon Mackey was shot and killed on the 4th of July by a random bullet shot into the sky.

His death sparked a state-wide bill charging people with reckless handling of a firearm for shooting off guns.

If a shooting leads to death, it becomes a felony.

