Popular Gatlinburg zip line attraction's well water tests positive for E. coli

GATLINBURG, Tenn. - Tests by the Tennessee Department of Health found that well water at a popular Gatlinburg, Tennessee outdoor attraction contained E. coli, according to WBIR.

The NBC affiliate reports that more than 500 cases of gastrointestinal illness were reported at CLIMB Works Zipline Canopy Tour in Gatlinburg since mid-June.

The health department said CLIMB Works has been fully cooperating to address the issue.

The Knoxville-based television station reports that the owner of CLIMB Works said he was surprised to hear that more than 500 cases had been reported, saying he knew about around 100 cases.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.