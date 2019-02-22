Smart underwear could help with back pain

Smart underwear could improve your health.

More than 80 percent of Americans will experience back pain at some point. It's the No. 1 cause of disability and accounts for more than 264 million lost work days per year.

Researchers at Vanderbilt University have come up with smart clothing.

When you lean forward or lift something, you tap the device, and some of the loading goes through the elastic band instead of the back muscles.

Researchers hope this device can be a "super suit" to limit back strain and pain.

"The clothing could almost be this kind of autonomous sidekick that helps you out when you need it and stays out of your way when it's not needed," said Karl Zelik, Vanderbilt University mechanical engineering assistant professor.

The team said they want the smart underwear available within the next year. They were awarded a grant from the National Institutes of Health to create an upgraded version, where sensors would allow the smart clothing to predict when help is needed.

