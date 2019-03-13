Staying active in old age could add decade to your life, researchers say

Staying active in old age may be the key to living longer.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins tracked the fitness level of more than 6,000 adults in their 70s.

The most active seniors were twice as likely to be alive 10 years later than the least active. This was regardless of any health problems like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, or a smoking habit.

The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes a week of moderate activity, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity weekly.

Here are some heart-healthy exercise tips from Johns Hopkins.

