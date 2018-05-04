The message your body language is sending co-workers

Body language can influence many aspects of everyday life, including at the office.

According to the experts, 90 percent of the messages we send to each other happen without speaking a word.

As adults, we send most messages without, or sometimes in spite of our words.

Dr. Janette Gadotty, who specializes in body language, says in every case action speaks louder than words.

Gadotty says the key to positive body language that will help you get ahead is energy and confidence. Even if you don't have it, fake it, until you make it.

