UVA researchers seek safer seat belt design as obesity rate rises

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Seat belts may not be as safe as claimed to be, according to new research from the University of Virginia.

UVA researchers told NBC29 that seat belts have their limits, particularly surrounding people who are considered to be obese. Nearly 110 million Americans are considered obese, meaning one-third of the population is not protected by current seat belt capabilities.

Currently, seat belts are designed for the "average" person, which NBC29 explained as around 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds.

"The force applied from the seat belt to the body causes a change to the shape of the belly first then captures the body with a delay," mechanical engineer Hamed Joodaki told NBC29.

UVA Center for Applied Biomechanics is working on improving seat belt technology, giving the impact detection features the ability to detect a larger mass.

NBC29 reported that the study will hopefully be complete within a year, allowing car manufacturers to create safer seat belts.

