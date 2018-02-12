What to you need to know about organ donation

Many people have a variety of questions when it comes to organ donations. We're hoping we can help answer the questions you may have.

What is organ donation? It's the process of recovering organs, eyes, and tissues from a dead person and transplanting them into others in order to save the lives or improve the health of those in need.

How can one person save eight lives? One person can donate a heart, two parts of a liver, two kidneys, two lungs, intestine and a pancreas. One tissue donor can enhance the lives of more than 75 people.

Is there a need for donors? Yes. There are currently more than 2,500 Virginians and more than 115,000 people in the United States waiting for an organ transplant. Each year, an estimated 8,000 people die waiting for a transplant that would have saved their lives.

Will doctors not try as hard to save me if I'm an organ donor? No. Those working to save your life are not the same professionals who are involved in transplantation and organ donation.

Can you be too old to be a donor? Nope. To date, the oldest donor was 101 years old.

How much does it cost to be a donor? $0. Any and all charges related to the donation process are billed to the organ, eye or tissue recovery agency.

Can there be an open-casket funeral after a donation? Yes. After the organs are removed, the body is fully reconstructed.

How do I sign up to be an organ donor? Click here to go to the webpage where you can register.

Will my family know who received my organs? Yes and no. The identity of all parties is kept confidential until both parties agree to release identifying information to the other. The donor family and the transplant recipient may receive such information as age, gender and state of residence. Individually, the recipient may be told the circumstances of death, and the donor family may be informed of the transplants that were performed and receive feedback on how the health and lives of the recipients have improved. The organ, eye and tissue recovery agencies facilitate correspondence and meetings initiated by either the donor family or the recipient at any time, but only if both parties agree to it.

I'd rather not enter all my personal information online. Is there another way to register? Yes. Click here to download a registration form that can be mailed.

All of the information in this article is from Donate Life Virginia. Many other questions are answered on its website.