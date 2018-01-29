What you need to know about the flu

ROANOKE, Va. - This flu season has seen more flu-related doctor visits than any year since the swine flu outbreak of 2009, and it's not easing up just yet.

While it's impossible to track every single flu case, being that not everyone sees a doctor and not every doctor tests for the flu, the government does have estimates.

One frightening statistic is that the flu has claimed the lives of at least 37 children so far.

The World Health Organization estimated that the flu accounts for between 290,000 and 650,000 deaths each year.

Between Oct. 1 and Jan. 20, there were 11,965 flu-related hospitalizations. Again, the number of people infected with the flu is likely much higher.

Last year's dominant flu was comprised of the same virus as this year's, leaving medical experts wondering why this season is so much worse.

A possible explanation is that there is a mutation in this virus that has not been found yet.

While the flu usually ranges from mild to severe, it can turn deadly, especially when paired with other complications such as pneumonia or sepsis.

Children, pregnant women and the elderly are among the most high-risk demographics for the flu and its related issues.

To avoid getting sick, remember to wash your hands often and thoroughly, avoid touching your face or mouth and seek immediate medical attention if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

It's also important to note that it's not too late to get a flu shot if you have not already done so.

While the vaccine is far from perfect, it has been proven to lessen the severity of the flu in those who do get it, as well as decrease the risk of flu-related complications and death.