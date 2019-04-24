WHO recommends no screen time for infants, less than 1 hour per day for kids under 4

In this photo illustration 13-month old Zac Cardy uses a iPad at his home on November 25, 2011 in Glastonbury, United Kingdom (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - In order to grow up healthy, kids should spend far less time sitting and watching screens, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The guidelines, released Wednesday, detail how much times children under 5 years old should spend being physically active, sedentary and sleeping.

“Improving physical activity, reducing sedentary time and ensuring quality sleep in young children will improve their physical, mental health and wellbeing, and help prevent childhood obesity and associated diseases later in life,” said Dr. Fiona Bull, program manager for surveillance and population-based prevention of noncommunicable diseases at WHO.

Applying the recommendations in these guidelines during the first five years of life will contribute to children’s motor and cognitive development and lifelong health, according to WHO.

Here is a summary of the recommendations:

Infants (less than 1 year) should

Be physically active several times a day in a variety of ways, particularly through interactive, floor-based play; more is better. For those not yet mobile, this includes at least 30 minutes in the prone position (tummy time) spread throughout the day while awake.

Not be restrained for more than one hour at a time (e.g. prams/strollers, high chairs, or strapped on a caregiver’s back). Screen time is not recommended. When sedentary, engaging in reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.

Have 14to 17 hours (from 0–3 months of age) or 12 to 16 hours (from 4–11 months of age) of good, quality sleep, including naps.

Children 1-2 years of age should

Spend at least three hours in a variety of types of physical activities at any intensity, including moderate to vigorous-intensity physical activity, spread throughout the day; more is better.

Not be restrained for more than an hour at a time (e.g., prams/strollers, high chairs or strapped on a caregiver’s back) or sit for extended periods of time. For 1-year-olds, sedentary screen time (such as watching TV or videos, playing computer games) is not recommended. For those aged 2 years, sedentary screen time should be no more than one hour; less is better. When sedentary, engaging in reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.

Have 11 to14 hours of good, quality sleep, including naps, with regular sleep and wake-up times.

Children 3-4 years of age should

Spend at least 180 minutes in a variety of types of physical activities at any intensity, of which at least 60 minutes, is moderate to vigorous-intensity physical activity, spread throughout the day; more is better.

Not be restrained for more than one& hour at a time (e.g., prams/strollers) or sit for extended periods of time. Sedentary screen time should be no more than one hour; less is better. When sedentary, engaging in reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.

Have 10 to 13 hours of good, quality sleep, which may include a nap, with regular sleep and wake-up times.

