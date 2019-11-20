Black Friday 2019: Hours, deals, everything you need to know
From Walmart to Costco, we've got some of the best deals to tell you about
Once the turkey is packed up in leftover containers and the pumpkin pie is all gone, it's time to get in your car and do some shopping, because Black Friday deals are here, and they're better than ever.
It doesn't matter if you're looking for a new flat-screen TV to hang up on the wall or a state-of-the-art air fryer to add to your collection of kitchen gadgets; it's practically a guarantee that one of your favorite stores will have a deal on whatever your heart is desiring.
There are so many shopping options on Black Friday, so we decided to help you out and collect some of the best deals. Now you have a handy guide to the biggest shopping day of the year.
Since so many stores have a massive number of deals, we just linked to their Black Friday websites below, so you can see all your options. We also took a minute to call out a promotion that we thought was particularly doorbusting.
Happy shopping!
Best Buy
Best deal: 75-inch Samsung TV for $749.99.
Costco
Best deal: $10 off Apple AirPods.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Best deal: Up to 50% off select footwear.
Home Depot
Best deal: Up to two free power tools or batteries with a select tool kit purchase.
JCPenny
Best deal: Keurig K-Select for $59.99.
Kohl's
Best deal: Fitbit for $99.99.
Lowe's
Best deal: Up to 40% off select refrigerators.
Macy's
Best deal: 40% off shoes and boots.
Nordstrom
Best deal: Hunter rain boots for $99.90.
Petco
Best deal: Buy one, get one on dog treats and chews with Pals Rewards.
Sears
Best deal: Up to 50% off on cookware.
Staples
Best deal: Apple AirPods for $135.
Target
Best deal: Instant Pot for $64.95.
Who's open when?
As always, it’s probably smartest to confirm your nearest store’s hours before heading out on Black Friday, but here’s what we found so far regarding what retailers will be open and when.
- Barnes & Noble: Opens at 8 a.m.
- Bass Pro Shops: Opens at 5 a.m.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: Opens at 6 a.m.
- Best Buy: Many stores open at 8 a.m., although we did find some variation here depending on location.
- Big Lots: Opens at 6 a.m.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Burlington: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Cabela’s: Opens at 5 a.m.
- Costco: Opens at 9 a.m.
- Crate & Barrel: Opens at 8 a.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 5 a.m.
- Dollar General: Normal business hours
- Finish Line: Opens at 6 a.m.
- Five Below: Opens at 8 a.m.
- GameStop: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Hobby Lobby: Opens at 8 a.m.
- Home Depot: Opens at 6 a.m.
- HomeGoods: Opens at 7 a.m.
- IKEA: Normal business hours
- JCPenney: Opens on Thanksgiving, with doors staying open through Black Friday.
- JoAnn: Opens at 6 a.m.
- Kmart: Opens at 6 a.m.
- Kohl’s: Opens on Thanksgiving, with doors staying open through Black Friday. Doorbuster deals are expected through 1 p.m. Friday.
- Lowe’s: Opens at 6 a.m.
- Macy’s: Opens at 6 a.m.
- Marshalls: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Meijer: Most stores are 24 hours
- Michaels: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Neiman Marcus: Opens at 8 a.m.
- New York & Company: Opens at 6 a.m., but in some cases, this depends on the mall location.
- Nordstrom: Normal business hours
- Old Navy: Locations may vary, but many stores open at 11 p.m. Thursday and stay open through Black Friday.
- Petco: Opens at 8 a.m.
- PetSmart: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Pier 1: Opens at 8 a.m.
- Rite Aid: Normal business hours
- Sam’s Club: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Sears: Opens at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m., depending on location.
- Sephora: Many locations open at 6 a.m.
- Sur La Table: Many stores open at 7 a.m.
- Target: Opens at 7 a.m.
- TJ Maxx: Opens at 7 a.m.
- Ulta: Opens at 6 a.m.
- Walgreens: Normal business hours
- Walmart: Most locations open Thanksgiving and keep their doors open through Black Friday.
