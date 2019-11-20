Who's ready? We've rounded up a list of all the remaining Hallmark movies this holiday season

Hallmark movies are in full swing this holiday season, and there still are 26 left to watch.

Here's a breakdown of each Hallmark movie to air between now and Dec. 28.

Title: "Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays"

Date: Nov. 23

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: A Graceland tour guide is offered to nanny three children.

Title: "Holiday Hearts"

Date: Nov. 23

Time: 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Overview: A woman plans an annual Christmas party, but ends up getting paired with a man to care for a friend’s daughter.

Title: "A Gift to Remember 2"

Date: Nov. 24

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: Characters Darcy and Aidan continue their complicated love story.

Title: "Our Christmas Love Song"

Date: Nov. 24

Time: 9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Overview: A country music star returns home to escape the drama of being accused of plagiarizing a holiday song, then reunites with an old flame.

Title: "A Christmas Duet"

Date: Nov. 25

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: A former music duo reunite to perform at a music festival, and then has to decide whether they’ll reignite a previous romance.

Title: "Check Inn to Christmas"

Date: Nov. 26

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: A lawyer from New York City returns on vacation to her hometown in the Rockies, but becomes the center of an old feud with the family that runs the town’s other inn.

Title: "The Christmas Club"

Date: Nov. 27

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: A couple meets and falls in love after helping an elderly woman track down her lost savings.

Title: "Christmas at the Plaza"

Date: Nov. 28

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: A woman is hired to create a Christmas display at a plaza, but needs help from a male decorator.

Title: "Christmas In Evergreen: Tidings of Joy"

Date: Nov. 29

Time: 8 p.m.

Overview: A writer arrives in the town of Evergreen to search for a time capsule and gets to know more about the town’s love for Christmas.

Title: "Christmas In Rome"

Date: Nov. 30

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: A woman plays an American tour guide in Italy. After getting fired, another man hires her as his personal tour guide, beginning something special.

Title: "Sense, Sensibility and Snowman"

Date: Nov. 30

Time: 9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Overview: A party planner has a conflict with a grumpy CEO of a toy company.

Title: "Christmas Town"

Date: Dec. 1

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: A woman from the big city moves to a small town and gets educated about the real reason for the season.

Title: "A Christmas Love Story"

Date: Dec. 7

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: A youth choir director discovers that a young boy has a golden voice, but his dad has no idea his son had so much talent.

Title: "A Homecoming for the Holidays"

Date: Dec. 7

Time: 9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Overview: A country singer home for the holidays meets with a former soldier who gives her a new take on life and the holiday season.

Title: "Christmas at Dollywood"

Date: Dec. 8

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Overview: A single mom (played by former Wonder Years actress Danica McKellar) returns to Tennessee from New York City, and gets the chance to produce a show for a Christmas festival at Dollywood. There is an issue with Dollywood’s entertainment director. An appearance is made by Dolly Parton.

Title: "Time for You to Come Home for Christmas"

Date: Dec. 8

Time: 9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Overview: A woman returns home after her husband dies and forms a bond with a veteran about how sadness can be a part of the holiday season.

Title: "Holiday Date"

Date: Dec. 14

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: A woman leaves a palace for a romantic holiday with a man.

Title: "A Cheerful Christmas"

Date: Dec. 15

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: No plot has been released, but it’s supposed to be an upbeat film starring Chad Connell and Erica Deutschman.

Title: "Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday"

Date: Dec. 15

Time: 9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Overview: A book editor joins forces with her rival to help another writer find her voice.

Title: "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

Date: Dec. 21

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: Not much has been released, but this movie stars Eric Mabius.

Title: "Christmas On My Mind"

Date: Dec. 21

Time: 9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Overview: After waking up in a panic, a woman finds herself in a wedding dress, but doesn’t know who the groom is. An ex-boyfriend then helps restore her memory.

Title: "Double Holiday"

Date: Dec. 22

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: A woman is asked to throw her company holiday party with an office rival, but it falls on Hanukkah.

Title: "A Family Christmas Gift"

Date: Dec. 22

Time: 9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Overview: A woman spends time with her aunt and is reminded why love is important.

Title: "When Calls the Heart Christmas"

Date: Dec. 25

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: The whole cast is returning for another special and holiday season in Hope Valley.

Title: "New Year, New Me"

Date: Dec. 28

Time: 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Overview: A woman focuses on new beginnings with a new year on the horizon.

