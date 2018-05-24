'Home for Good' project building communities, not just homes

ROANOKE, Va. - Wednesday marked more progress in the 10 News "Home for Good" project.

Volunteers from Capps Home Building Center, one of this year's sponsors, spent the day working on the roof and interior walls, and helping to install windows.

"This is the second time we've done the 'Home for Good' project, but we've worked with them supplying the materials for various Habitat houses in the past," said Ryan Cappellari with Capps Home Building Center. "They're just a great crew to work with. It's a worthy cause and we're just honored to be a part of it."

Stephen Niamke, president of the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum and longtime Northwest Roanoke resident, said what Habitat for Humanity is doing in the community is important.

"This neighborhood is kind of at a tipping point, where we either invest in the housing stock and help people do some repairs, or we see it decline," Niamke said.

The 10 News "Home for Good" project brings together community partners to make this home's construction a success.

"It's all about that investment. It's all about relationships. I mean they (Habitat for Humanity) don't want to come in and just work on a house and leave," Niamke said.

"Habitat wants to come in and build up what we've decided is valuable for us," Niamke said. "It's not their vision, it's ours."

Community partners say the sky is the limit for how affordable, sustainable housing can transform a neighborhood. Niamke is so passionate about the work Habitat for Humanity is doing, he's now a member of its board of directors.

"I think that's what this is really all about: not the physical aspect of the building of a house, but the human aspect of forming relationships so that we build up a community," Niamke said.

The 10 News "Home for Good" project is expected to be complete in July.

