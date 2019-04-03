Sponsors, faith community come together for this year's Home for Good - the Apostles Build

ROANOKE, Va. - It was a whirlwind 2 1/2 months last year as 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to help build a Home for Good for Teyauna Hayes and her family.

This year, we're back at it, but with a twist.

This year's Home for Good - the Apostles Build relies not only on generous community sponsors and volunteers, but also the faith community.

The construction site on Loudon Avenue in Roanoke is transforming from an empty lot to a two-story house, and ultimately the place a Roanoke family of 13 will call home.

"It just transforms the families and the neighborhoods," said Karen Mason, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley.

Work is already underway for this year's WSLS Home for Good project in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, generous community sponsors and The Journey FM.

As Habitat development director Jenny Lee explains, this year's project incorporates Habitat's biennial Apostles Build, which brings together more than 20 area churches.

"People can kind of get up off the pew and go out in the community," said Lee.

As partners in this year's Home for Good - the Apostles Build, those churches will donate money, provide volunteers, bring lunch -- or all three -- throughout the project.

"Let's just get the churches engaged because we really want to build partnerships with them," said Lee.

There will certainly be plenty of prayers as they work to finish Habitat's biggest new construction project yet.

"We have a seven-bedroom house for this family and it's 2,200-square-feet approximately," said Brian Clark, construction director.

Habitat is hoping for a little help from above to stay on schedule to finish the project.

"Everything depends on the weather or whether maybe a volunteer group shows up," said Clark.

But no matter what's ahead in the next4 1/2 months, another family will soon know the feeling of having a home for good.

