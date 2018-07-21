Teyauna Hayes receives keys to her 'Home for Good'

ROANOKE, Va. - Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, 10 News and community sponsors all celebrated the completion of this year's "Home for Good" project on Friday.

Teyauna Hayes, a Roanoke native, received the keys to her home on Hanover Avenue in Roanoke and can now start moving in with her family.

"It's a dream come true," Hayes said as she received the keys. "I love every one of you and thanks for making our dream come true!"

The project kicked into full gear in May, when community members and volunteers raised the walls for this year's home.

Habitat staff and volunteers spent the next 10 weeks finishing the flooring, installing windows and doors, and making the house a home.

"This collaboration is so special because it brings together community partners to not just raise the walls and build a home, but also to impact the greater community," said Karen Mason, Habitat executive director.

Hayes' house is Habitat's 223rd home in the Roanoke Valley since 1986.

"Everybody can do something with Habitat," said Jean Darby, Habitat family services director. "We've seen neighborhoods improve. We're building neighborhoods as well as lives."

The city of Roanoke has been working to increase homeownership and development in the Melrose-Orange area. Community leaders said Habitat's work is in line with that initiative.

"Habitat wants to come in and build up what we've decided is valuable for us," said Stephen Niamke, president of the Melrose-Rugby neighborhood forum and a Habitat board member. "It's not their vision, it's ours."

Before the celebration was done, Allison McGee with Kroger, presented Hayes with a Kroger gift card to help fill her new kitchen cabinets and refrigerator.

