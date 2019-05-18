Volunteers brave rain to keep Home for Good - the Apostles Build on track

ROANOKE, Va. - We're more than a month into this year's Home for Good - the Apostles Build project in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, local churches and generous community sponsors.

Volunteers play an essential role in Habitat's mission to build safe, affordable housing -- including a core group of volunteers called the Builders Club.

Volunteers from Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church braved the rain Friday to install siding, put in windows and doors and build a shed behind the home being built as part of this year's Home for Good- the Apostles Build project.

Volunteers like Jim Sheahan pulled double duty Friday -- not only is he a member of Our Lady of Nazareth, he's also a part of Habitat's Builders Club.

"I wanted to do something in retirement that'd be useful for society rather than sit at home all of the time," said Sheahan. "I found this organization, which has a good purpose, building homes for a family."

Jim and his wife Carol are the only husband-and-wife duo in the Builders Club.



Builders Club members volunteer every week at Habitat's work sites. Some of them have construction experience but most simply bring a heart to serve.

"We come from diverse backgrounds. We have engineers. We have retired doctors, teachers, but when we're together on the site we're all there for the same purpose," said Carol Sheahan.

Roanoke's Builders Club has been recognized as one of the largest and most dedicated in the country, and Habitat leaders say they couldn't do what they do without the Builders Club and all of the volunteers who contribute about 80 percent of the hours it takes to build each house.

