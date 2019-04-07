Wall raised on Home for Good - The Apostles Build

ROANOKE, Va. - WSLS is proud to have partnered with Habitat for Humanity and other area sponsors and churches once again.

Saturday morning, the first wall was raised on a house that will be home to the Ayamba family. This, as volunteers shouted God's praise.

The Ayamba's are thirteen strong, meaning that the house likely won't be done until the middle of August.

At Saturday's ceremony, it was said that "We don't just build houses. What we build are communities...and houses happen."

It's that home and that community that the Ayamba's have been waiting for, as they chase the American Dream.

Mwenebatu Ayamba, the oldest son, tells 10 News that he's, "been waiting for this for a while. It's really exciting I cannot tell how much it is."

Mwenebatu is one of eleven children, meaning that the Ayamba's will be living in a seven-bedroom house when all is said and done.

Jenny Lee, the Development Director for Habitat for Humanity, says that this is a first.

"For the first time ever, we'll be building a seven-bedroom house which is the largest new construction we've ever attempted."

They're hoping to have all the first-level walls up by the end of the day Saturday, a sign that the community is ready to pitch in.

"It's very uplifting to see this project act as a catalyst to bring together so many segments of our community," says Lee.

